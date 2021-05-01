Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $124,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $85.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average is $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.