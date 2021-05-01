Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,092,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,096. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $54,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

