Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Up 48.7% in April

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the March 31st total of 103,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ SNFCA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.44. 43,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,076. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.99 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 24.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.