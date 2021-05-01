Citigroup Raises Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Price Target to $0.00

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) had its price target lifted by Citigroup in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of SEOAY stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.28. 8,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,427. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7162 per share. This is a boost from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.62%. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

