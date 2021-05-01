Citigroup Upgrades Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coles Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Coles Group alerts:

OTCMKTS CLEGF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.68. 485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220. Coles Group has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.