iStar (NYSE:STAR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

iStar (NYSE:STAR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%.

NYSE STAR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. 522,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,225. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. iStar has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAR. Raymond James lifted their target price on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

