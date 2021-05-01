Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.61. 382,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,103. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $2,221,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,055 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.