Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Update

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the March 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:RSSS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 8,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,306. Research Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter.

In other Research Solutions news, major shareholder 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2,709,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $6,827,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Research Solutions by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in Research Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 344,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Research Solutions by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.