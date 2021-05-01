Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $71.49

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.49 and traded as low as $69.97. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 33,921 shares.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.06 and a beta of 1.47.
Amadeus IT Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMADY)
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.
