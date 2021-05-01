Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $71.49

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.49 and traded as low as $69.97. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 33,921 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $565.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

