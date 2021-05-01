Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.81

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and traded as high as $45.84. Metro shares last traded at $45.48, with a volume of 2,590 shares.

MTRAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

