Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases 281 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Splunk were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 2.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $8,466,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.07. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.40 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.54.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

