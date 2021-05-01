Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 1.8% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $177.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,107.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.