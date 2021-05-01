-$18.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Posted by on May 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($18.86) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($22.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($17.48). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($14.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($71.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($81.75) to ($67.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($52.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($56.78) to ($42.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $133.61.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.