-$18.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($18.86) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($22.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($17.48). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($14.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($71.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($81.75) to ($67.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($52.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($56.78) to ($42.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $133.61.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

