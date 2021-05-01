Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Lowers Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $176.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.25 and a 200 day moving average of $141.12.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.31.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

