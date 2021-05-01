Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.30 Million Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 43.8% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGC. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.