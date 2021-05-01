Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). MRC Global reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 354,596 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 14.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $778.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

