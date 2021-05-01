Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 621 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 33,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

