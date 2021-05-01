Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1,209.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,815 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824,107 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,804,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,499,000 after acquiring an additional 199,774 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,862,000 after acquiring an additional 138,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $39.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

