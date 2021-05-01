AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 68,705 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,705 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $63,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,522,000 after buying an additional 51,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,770,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,228,000 after buying an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG opened at $104.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.