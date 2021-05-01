AE Wealth Management LLC Has $166.38 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,612,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,316 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up 1.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $166,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,046,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,440,000 after buying an additional 115,167 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,690,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,353 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,166,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,434,000 after acquiring an additional 38,003 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 505,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,256,000 after acquiring an additional 190,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares during the period.

IWX opened at $65.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $66.33.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

