Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Buys 43 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $120,527,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT opened at $380.56 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.74 and a 200-day moving average of $357.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

