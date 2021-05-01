Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of VLUE opened at $104.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average is $91.68. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

