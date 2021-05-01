DAV Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.32 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00068878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.40 or 0.00469179 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,467.32 or 1.00082044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00041268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.59 or 0.00180410 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000853 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.