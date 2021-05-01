KuCoin Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $51.45 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $51.45 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 37.6% against the dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for about $15.08 or 0.00026258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00068570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00823187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00094885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00047980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

