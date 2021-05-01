2,864 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Airbnb by 120.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $172.71 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.10.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

