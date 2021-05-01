Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,155 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $221,276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 878,987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,302,000 after purchasing an additional 759,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,062,000 after purchasing an additional 736,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $144.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.62. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

