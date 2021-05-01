Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF opened at $149.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $150.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.