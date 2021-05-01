Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,175 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Argus raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,194 shares of company stock worth $16,830,409 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.33.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.