Credit Suisse Group Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $160.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $149.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $150.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after buying an additional 861,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,249,000 after buying an additional 263,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $467,729,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,498,000 after buying an additional 990,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

