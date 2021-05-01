KeyCorp Increases Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $140.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2022 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Oshkosh stock opened at $124.43 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

