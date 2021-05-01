Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 6.6% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $337.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $211.12 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

