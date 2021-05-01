Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.07

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.07 and traded as high as C$9.51. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$9.42, with a volume of 32,133 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price (up previously from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$781.04 million and a PE ratio of -130.56.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$32.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -277.78%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

