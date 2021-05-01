Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.48

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as low as $4.44. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 6,563 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay Pacific Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

