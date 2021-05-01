Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Ero Copper from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Shares of ERRPF remained flat at $$19.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

