Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given New $102.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $103.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.22.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,225,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,884,225. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47. The company has a market cap of $188.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

