PFG Advisors Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD opened at $85.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

