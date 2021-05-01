Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 94.8% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 85,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 92,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Intel by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45. The company has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

