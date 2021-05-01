Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

NYSE:DHR opened at $253.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

