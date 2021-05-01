Brokerages Set Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Target Price at $40.44

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.44.

A number of research firms have commented on DRNA. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,115 shares of company stock valued at $877,629. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 881,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,872. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $32.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The company had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.