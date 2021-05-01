Brokerages Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to post $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.22 billion and the lowest is $2.07 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $7.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.48.

NYSE DRI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,661. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.