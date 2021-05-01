Brokerages Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 475%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Truist increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.16.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.42. 1,733,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,982. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $151,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $3,992,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.