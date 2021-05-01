Arepacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Arepacoin has a market cap of $140,656.88 and $20.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,158,049 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

