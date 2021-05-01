Graft (GRFT) Market Cap Reaches $338,949.80

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a total market capitalization of $338,949.80 and approximately $1,414.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.47 or 0.00735343 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004040 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

