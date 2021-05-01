Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 116.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $709.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $655.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $680.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.58, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.