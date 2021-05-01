Truefg LLC Has $6.52 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.5% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Truefg LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

