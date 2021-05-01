Truefg LLC Sells 664 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Truefg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,571 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,637,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 758.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,744,000 after acquiring an additional 255,216 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $74.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $75.79.

