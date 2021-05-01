Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to Post -$0.53 EPS

Brokerages expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.48). Summit Materials posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,884,000 after acquiring an additional 278,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,467 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,469,000.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

