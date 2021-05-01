Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to Announce $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.63. Leidos reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $101.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Leidos by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Leidos by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

