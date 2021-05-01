$0.42 EPS Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.34. HealthEquity reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $75.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,519.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average is $71.38. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.