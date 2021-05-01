Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.68. Vista Outdoor posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 481.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $2,668,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $243,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $38.36.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

